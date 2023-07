Krieg gegen die Ukraine: So ist die Lage

In 15 days of July, we've already held negotiations, meetings, events with the leaders of the United States 🇺🇸, the United Kingdom 🇬🇧, France 🇫🇷, Germany 🇩🇪, the Netherlands 🇳🇱, Türkiye 🇹🇷, the Czech Republic 🇨🇿, and Poland 🇵🇱. Also Slovakia 🇸🇰, Bulgaria 🇧🇬, Lithuania 🇱🇹, Sweden… pic.twitter.com/1K7Sx0nyO3