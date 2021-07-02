Kaum Produktionsausfall bei Pollmeier in Creuzburg

In einem Kühlraum, in dem die Holzplatten nach dem heißen Leimen und Pressen wieder heruntergekühlt werden, brach am Montagabend ein Feuer aus.

Foto: Norman Meißner

Creuzburg.  Das Unternehmen konnte nach dem Brand zeitnah die Arbeit wiederaufnehmen, hieß es aus dem Holzwerk.

