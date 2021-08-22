Ein Corona-Patient im Krankenhaus im Kreis Gotha

Das Gesundheitsamt des Landkreises Gotha registriert seit Freitag bis Sonntag elf neue positive Tests auf das Coronavirus.

Foto: Claudia Klinger

Gotha.  Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz steigt auf 17,8.

