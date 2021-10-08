Inzidenz liegt über 100 im Kreis Gotha

Binnen 24 Stunden wurden 30 weitere Menschen im Landkreis Gotha positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet.

Foto: Sascha Fromm / Symbolbild

Gotha.  Ein weiterer Mensch ist mit dem Coronavirus gestorben.

