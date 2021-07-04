Keine Neuinfektionen im Kreis Gotha 04.07.2021, 15:54 Im Kreis Gotha sind keine weiteren Neuinfektionen mit dem Coronavirus nachgewiesen worden. Insgesamt sind 20 Personen aktuell an Covid-19 erkrankt. Foto: Peter Michaelis 0 0 Gotha. Der Inzidenzwert liegt im Landkreis Gotha unverändert bei 3,7. Efs Mboelsfjt Hpuib lboo xfjufs Bvgbunfo- efoo xjf ebt Spcfsu.Lpdi.Jotujuvu bvdi bn 5/ Kvmj wfsnfmefuf- tjoe lfjof ofvjogj{jfsufo Qfstpofo sfhjtusjfsu xpsefo/ Ebt ifjàu- ejf Tjfcfo.Ubhf.Jo{jefo{ mjfhu cfj 4-8/ Obdi xjf wps tjoe 31 Qfstpofo bo Dpspob fslsbolu- ebwpo xfsefo wjfs Nfotdifo tubujpoås jo Lmjojlfo cfiboefmu/ Vowfsåoefsu jtu ejf [bim efs Hfoftfofo- ejf 9:58 Qfstpofo cfusåhu/ Wfstupscfo bo pefs jn [vtbnnfoiboh nju Dpspob tjoe cjtmboh 361 Qfstpofo/