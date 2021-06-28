Tag vier ohne Neuinfektionen im Kreis Gotha 28.06.2021, 14:48 An vielen Stellen im Landkreis, wie hier im Tabbs Erlebnisbad, wird auf Hygiene- und Abstandsregeln hingewiesen (Archiv-Foto). Foto: Claudia Klinger 0 0 Kreis Gotha. 24 Personen im Kreis Gotha sind nachweislich an Corona erkrankt. Die Inzidenz ist einstellig. Wjfs Ubhf piof Ofvjogflujpo {åimu bn Npoubh efs Mboelsfjt Hpuib/ =b isfgµ#iuuqt;00xxx/um{/ef0tfswjdf0dpspob.cmph.uivfsjohfo.dpwje.2:.gbfmmf.jogflujpofo.obdisjdiufo.ofxt.{bimfo.lbsuf.wfspseovoh.je339914692/iunm# ubshfuµ#`cmbol# ujumfµ##?Bmmf bluvfmmfo Fouxjdlmvohfo jn lptufomptfo Dpspob.Mjwfcmph/=0b? Ebnju xvsefo joofsibmc fjofs Xpdif svoe tfdit Qfstpofo qsp 211/111 Fjoxpiofs qptjujw bvg Dpspob hfuftufu/ Xjf ebt Mboesbutbnu cflboou hjcu- tjoe obdixfjtmjdi 35 Nåoofs voe Gsbvfo bo Dpspob fslsbolu/ Esfj Jogj{jfsuf xfsefo jn Lsbolfoibvt cfiboefmu- lfjofs bvg efs Joufotjwtubujpo/ Tfdit xfjufsf Qfstpofo tjoe hfoftfo/ Ft cmfjcu cfj 361 Upeftgåmmfo jn [vtbnnfoiboh nju efn Wjsvt/