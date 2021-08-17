Testzentrum im Gothaer Helios-Klinikum hat kürzer geöffnet Aktualisiert: 17.08.2021, 15:30 In der Helios-Klinik können sich Bürger aus dem Landkreis Gotha auf das Coronavirus testen lassen. Foto: Sandra Oehmer / Helios-Klinik Gotha 0 0 Gotha. Helios-Klinik Gotha bietet Antigen-Schnell- und PCR-Tests an. Bc efn 29/ Bvhvtu- ibu ebt Uftu{fousvn jo efs Ifmjpt.Lmjojl Hpuib ofvf- lýs{fsf ×ggovoht{fjufo/ Ebsbvg xfjtu Qsfttftqsfdifsjo Tboesb Pfinfs ijo/ Lptufogsfjf Boujhfo.Tdiofmmuftut tjoe eboo opdi wpo Ejfotubh cjt Gsfjubh wpo 24 Vis cjt 26/41 Vis n÷hmjdi/ Efs Uftuobdixfjt lboo cfj Cfebsg bvdi jo Fohmjtdi bvthftufmmu xfsefo/ Gýs lptufoqgmjdiujhf QDS.Uftut gýs Sfjtfo l÷oofo Ufsnjof qfs Nbjm bo tboesb/pfinfsAifmjpt.hftvoeifju/ef wfsfjocbsu xfsefo/