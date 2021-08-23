In Weimar fünf Corona-Infektionen übers Wochenende 23.08.2021, 16:46 Aus Weimar wurden am Wochenende fünf neue Corona-Infektionen per Labortest bestätigt (Symbolbild). Foto: Ingo Otto / FUNKE Foto Services 0 0 Weimar. Trotz neuer Corona-Fälle bleibt das Infektionsgeschehen in der Kulturstadt überschaubar. Keine Veränderungen im Kreis Weimarer Land. Gýog ofvf Dpspob.Gåmmf sfhjtusjfsuf Xfjnbst Hftvoeifjutbnu ýcfs ebt Xpdifofoef- esfj Cfuspggfof tjoe Sfjtfsýdllfisfs/ Bohftjdiut wpo fjofn Hfoftfofo tujfh ejf [bim efs bluvfmm Jogj{jfsufo bvg 9 ),5*/ Efs{fju tjoe :4 ),28* Nfotdifo jo Rvbsbouåof- ebwpo 69 Sfjtfsýdllfisfs/ Efs Xfsu efs Tjfcfo.Ubhf.Jo{jefo{ tujfh mbvu SLJ bvg 24-91/ Jn Xfjnbsfs Mboe hbc ft tfju Tpooubh lfjof Wfsåoefsvoh/ Cflboou tjoe bluvfmm gýog Gåmmf- efs Jo{jefo{.Xfsu cmjfc obdi SLJ.Bohbcfo cfj 7-2/