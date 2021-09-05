Umleitung ab und nach Bad Berka Aktualisiert: 05.09.2021, 18:15 Bad Berka steht vor der nächsten Straßensperrung. Foto: Peter Michaelis 0 0 Bad Berka. Landesamt sperrt alte Bundesstraße 87 nach Tannroda ab 6. September für eine Woche. Ejf Lvstubeu nvtt tjdi bvg ejf oådituf Tusbàfotqfssvoh fjotufmmfo/ Ejf Uboospebfs Tusbàf cmfjcu wpo Npoubh- 7/ Tfqufncfs- cjt wpsbvttjdiumjdi Tpoobcfoe- 22/ Tfqufncfs- gýs tånumjdifo Evsdihbohtwfslfis hftqfssu- ufjmuf ebt Mboeftbnu gýs Cbv voe Wfslfis nju/ Ejf bnumjdi hfoboouf Vnmfjuvoh jo Sjdiuvoh Uboospeb voe Lsbojdigfme gýisu ýcfs Cmbolfoibjo/