An undated black and white photo handout on February 22, 2021 by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows Italy's ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Luca Attanasio. - Italy's ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Luca Attanasio, was killed on February 22, 2021 travelling with a UN convoy in eastern DRC, the foreign ministry in Rome said. "It is with deep sadness that the Foreign Ministry confirms the death, today in Goma, of the Italian ambassador," the ministry said, adding that an Italian policeman also died.