⚠️Exponential surge to almost 13,000 #monkeypox cases globally—with no signs of slowing—on track to hit 100,000 in August 👀(per earlier forecast). The next @WHO meeting to discuss making a public health emergency declaration is… in 4 days on July 21. Pandemic yet? Heck yeah. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/M1zvmn1ayV