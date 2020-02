Erfurterin initiiert Brief-Beistand für Betroffene des Anschlags

❤️Please share❤️

Letters and Postcards for Hanau

If you would like to show ur support to the family members and friends of the Victims of the terrorist attack, you can write to the following address :

Magistrat der Stadt Hanau

Postfach 1852

63408 Hanau

An Angehörige der Opfer https://t.co/O9x2ZBgJtt pic.twitter.com/fVFeTQf2Cx