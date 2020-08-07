Kreis Gotha: Zwei neue Corona-Fälle

Inhalt
Zwei neue positive Tests auf das Coronavirus meldet das Landratsamt Gotha. Alle aktuellen Entwicklungen im kostenlosen Corona-Liveblog.
Kreis Gotha. Nach einer Pause gibt es wieder Neuinfektionen im Kreis Gotha. Das Landratsamt weist auf Meldepflicht für Rückkehrer aus Risikogebieten hin.
