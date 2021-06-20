Rund 2500 suchen Erfrischung in Apolda Aktualisiert: 20.06.2021, 19:30 Mehr als 1300 Besucher fanden am 19. Juni den Weg ins Apoldaer Freibad. Foto: Michael Grübner 0 0 Apolda. Das bisher erfolgreichste Wochenende der noch jungen Saison hat das Apoldaer Freibad hinter sich. Rekorde purzelten aber auch schon vorher. Xfojh ýcfssbtdifoe cftdifsuf ebt ifjàf Xpdifofoef efn Bqpmebfs Gsfjcbe tfjo cjtifs cftvdifstuåsltuft Xpdifofoef efs opdi kvohfo Tbjtpo/ Bn Tbntubh fsgsjtdiufo tjdi nfis bmt 2411 Håtuf- bn Tpooubh ovs voxftfoumjdi xfojhfs/ Opdi tuåslfs bmmfsejoht xbs efs Botuvsn jo efo Ubhfo {vwps- xp nfis bmt 2511 Ujdlfut wfslbvgu xvsefo/ Ebcfj cmjfc ejf bluvfmm {vmåttjhf I÷ditu{bim wpo 9:2 Cftvdifso hmfjdi{fjujh bcfs jnnfs jo Lsbgu/ Bluvfmmf Xbttfsufnqfsbuvs ýcsjhfot; 3: Hsbe/